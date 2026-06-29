Trump Loses at the Supreme Court | Mail Ballots and the Carroll Verdict — June 29, 2026

Donald Trump had a rough morning at the Supreme Court. In a 5-4 ruling written by his own appointee Amy Coney Barrett, the justices upheld Mississippi's grace period for mail ballots postmarked by Election Day, rejecting a challenge brought by the RNC and backed by Trump's Justice Department. The same morning, the Court refused to hear his appeal in the E. Jean Carroll case, leaving the jury's verdict — and the $5 million he owes her — in place.

Adam also digs into a New York Times investigation of the Trump family's stake in a Kazakhstan tungsten deal financed with taxpayer money, the election operative with no intelligence background now running staff at the nation's top spy agency, the fabricated CPS hoax that pulled Pete Buttigieg's children into a police interview, and the president's half-empty 250th birthday fair on the National Mall.

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