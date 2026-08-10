He Got Played | Netanyahu Rejects Trump's Gaza Peace Deal — August 10, 2026

Just over a week after Trump declared a historic breakthrough for peace in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood in front of his own cabinet and rejected the entire 15-point plan, handing Trump a public embarrassment from the one ally he was sure was on his side. Adam breaks down why it happened and what it says about how Trump misunderstands foreign policy, plus Trump already souring on his new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a heartbreaking update on Joe Biden's cancer, bulldozers tearing through Big Bend National Park for a border wall even local sheriffs call pointless, and the mystery of Trump's suddenly fuller head of hair.
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