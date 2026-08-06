Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
They Booed a Fallen Cop | What a Name Now Means Inside MAGA — August 6, 2026
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They Booed a Fallen Cop | What a Name Now Means Inside MAGA — August 6, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

The missile shortage is real, the war in Iran has stalled because of it, and Trump's answer is to hunt down leakers and threaten prison. Adam covers the Camp David blowup with Hegseth, Trump naming JD Vance his successor for 2028, the MAGA defections led by Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, two losses for RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement as the FDA approves an mRNA flu vaccine, a stunning Michigan primary upset driven by anti-Muslim bigotry, and the ballooning cost of Trump's vanity battleship fleet.

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