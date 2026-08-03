Backfire | Capital One Cites Money Laundering in Trump Account Closures — August 3, 2026

Capital One told a federal court it closed hundreds of Trump Organization accounts for anti-money laundering reasons. The bank never said why until Trump sued them for debanking, and his own lawsuit forced the answer into the open. Adam breaks down the court filing, plus Senators Cornyn and Tillis caving to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General, RFK Jr.'s meltdown with Dana Bash on CNN, Trump blaming Minnesota instead of Iran for the water system cyberattacks, and the DOJ dropping the Reflecting Pool vandalism case.
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