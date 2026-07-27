Awkward Silence | Trump Embarrassed at the Correspondents' Dinner — July 27, 2026

The Kinzinger Report

Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.

Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.