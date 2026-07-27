Awkward Silence | Trump Embarrassed at the Correspondents' Dinner — July 27, 2026

Trump attended the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner and bombed, rambling for an hour, insulting reporters by name, and mocking CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Then he watched Wall Street Journal reporters win the Katharine Graham Award for the Epstein birthday letter story he's suing them over. Also: fired 60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega says CBS pressured her to report things that never happened, Trump goes quiet on the Iran war as Patriot missile stockpiles run low, a DEA assessment finds the drug boat strikes haven't slowed cocaine, and a new executive order puts warning signs outside the Smithsonian.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com