Change the Subject | The Speech Republicans Are Pretending Never Happened — July 20, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Republican backlash to Trump's primetime address on the 2020 election. His own party wanted a midterms message, Fox and Friends went three hours without mentioning the speech, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is now threatening to prosecute state election officials. Adam also covers the three US soldiers who died at the hands of Iran this weekend and the attacks the Pentagon kept quiet, the FBI ending its investigations of ICE shootings, Trump inserting himself into Spain's World Cup celebration, and his tariff threat against Canada over wildfire smoke.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com