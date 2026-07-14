The Slush Fund Is Dead | A Federal Judge Torches Trump's IRS Deal — July 14, 2026

A federal judge just nullified Donald Trump's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund, ruling his IRS lawsuit was brought for an improper purpose and sanctioning his lawyers days before Todd Blanche's Attorney General confirmation hearing. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the ruling, plus ICE suspending vehicle stops after two deadly shootings in Maine and Houston, Trump's plan to release classified 2020 election documents ahead of a prime-time speech, the 20 percent Strait of Hormuz toll he abandoned in a day, and Marco Rubio's campaign to dismantle the International Criminal Court.
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