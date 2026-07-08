Back to War | Trump's Iran Ceasefire Collapses — July 8, 2026

The ceasefire Trump spent all summer bragging about is dead. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the overnight US strikes on Iran, the spike in oil prices Americans will feel at the pump, and a NATO summit where the President demanded Greenland, cut off trade with Spain, and confused Zelensky with Putin in front of the world. Plus some actual good news: courts protected your vote twice in one day, even with a Trump-appointed judge on the bench. And in Texas, the GOP's Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who built his career hunting voter fraud, now stands accused of committing it himself.
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