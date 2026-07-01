Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Cashing In | Trump's $1.4B Crypto Windfall — July 1, 2026
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Cashing In | Trump's $1.4B Crypto Windfall — July 1, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jul 01, 2026

Trump's new financial disclosure runs 927 pages and shows he pulled in at least $1.4 billion from crypto in his first year back in office, most of it from a meme coin with his own face on it. Adam breaks down what it means for a sitting president to profit this openly from the office he holds. Plus: House Republicans tank the defense bill and leave town early for the Fourth, freezing a troop pay raise on their way out; Congressman Tom Kean Jr. returns after nearly four months away and explains why; the right scrambles for ways around its Supreme Court birthright citizenship loss; and a tightening Texas Senate race has Republicans convening in Dallas to save Ken Paxton.

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