Thou Shall Not Lie | Karoline Leavitt Is Out, and the Names to Replace Her Are Worse — August 13, 2026

Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt is out, and Adam covers what her tenure really represented along with the troubling shortlist to replace her. Also today: a Wall Street Journal exclusive on Ukrainian drones destroying a U.S. armored brigade during the Combined Resolve exercise, Pete Hegseth shutting Democrats out of Pentagon briefings on the $1.5 trillion defense budget, the record-breaking sale of the Los Angeles Lakers to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, and the election deniers nominated for governor and secretary of state across Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada.
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