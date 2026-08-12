It's All Lies | New Details on Trump's Decoy Plane — August 12, 2026

The Air Force One decoy backlash keeps growing, and Trump's excuse under questioning fell apart on camera. Adam also covers Trump signaling openness to a conspiracy theorist's plan to declare an election emergency and seize control of the midterms, the White House pressuring prosecutors to revive the Reflecting Pool case against Olympian David Hearn after a judge already threw it out, Treasury killing the corporate ownership rule meant to stop money laundering, and David Crowley's razor-thin win in the Wisconsin Democratic primary.
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