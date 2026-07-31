Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Shakedown | Inside Trump's $800 Million Money Machine — July 31, 2026
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Shakedown | Inside Trump's $800 Million Money Machine — July 31, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

The Wall Street Journal exposes Donald Trump's $800 million fundraising operation, where his personal fundraiser tells corporate executives "the boss wants this money" and companies believe donations buy access to the White House. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the shakedown, plus the Commerce Department taking equity stakes in seven more private companies, Trump walking back Ukraine's Patriot missile deal, the White House's claimed Hamas disarmament agreement, and the global revolt against FIFA's $20 billion World Cup sell-off linked to Jared Kushner.

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