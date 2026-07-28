Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Underwater | Trump's Political Operatives Tell GOP Candidates to Keep Their Distance — July 28, 2026
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Underwater | Trump's Political Operatives Tell GOP Candidates to Keep Their Distance — July 28, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

With the 2026 midterms under 100 days out, Trump's own political operation is telling Republican candidates to keep their distance from him. Adam breaks down why the people running these campaigns already know they're in trouble, and why Speaker Mike Johnson is counting on prayer warriors at the Capitol instead. Also: new abuse allegations against Ohio Rep. Max Miller and the Republican silence around them, a new analysis showing Trump has made more money in two years than in the previous sixty, and Trump pressuring RFK Jr. to cut the childhood vaccine schedule. Adam closes on a personal note.

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