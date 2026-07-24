Never Vance | The MAGA Revolt Against Trump's Own VP — July 24, 2026

The 2028 fight has already started. Terry Virts, filling in for Adam Kinzinger, covers the "Never Vance" campaign against Vice President JD Vance, the online revolt inside MAGA, and what it means for the race to succeed Trump. Also in this episode: the DOJ backs down on its New York Times reporter subpoenas after a judge threatens to quash them, new tariffs take effect on 80+ countries covering 99% of US imports, Laura Loomer's Ukraine reversal, and the Pentagon's edited Iran war casualty count.
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