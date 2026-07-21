Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Follow the Lettuce | The Trump Donor at the Center of a Nationwide Parasite Outbreak — July 21, 2026
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Follow the Lettuce | The Trump Donor at the Center of a Nationwide Parasite Outbreak — July 21, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jul 21, 2026

The worst cyclospora outbreak on record is spreading, and the lettuce supplier at the center of it, Taylor Farms, gave a million dollars to a pro-Trump super PAC and met with the White House days before the FDA reversed its only positive test. Adam also covers the 50 percent Canada tariff, Kash Patel's Russia trip hosted by the FSB, the Justice Department subpoenaing reporters' relatives over the Air Force One story, and electricity prices up 18 percent under Trump.

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