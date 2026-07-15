Keep Those Crime Stats Coming | Trump Orders ICE Traffic Stops to Resume After Two Deaths — July 15, 2026

Trump overrules his own administration and orders ICE to resume traffic stops just one day after the agency suspended them over two fatal shootings in Maine and Texas. Adam breaks down Trump's Truth Social post, the deaths of two men who weren't even targets, and what "keep those crime stats coming" says about this president. Plus: a judge reveals ICE has 11,000 pages on putting agents at polling places after claiming it had zero, Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission finds probable cause Elon Musk committed election bribery, the UAE gets license-free access to advanced AI chips after secretly buying a $500 million stake in Trump's crypto company, and a federal judge blocks the State Department's visa ban on disinformation researchers as a First Amendment violation.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com