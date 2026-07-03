The Promise Is Still Ours | A Fourth of July Message — July 3, 2026

Adam Kinzinger spends a few minutes on the Fourth of July, 250 years after the Declaration was signed, and why he still thinks the promise is worth keeping. The regular show is back Monday. Happy Fourth.
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The Kinzinger Report
Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.
Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.