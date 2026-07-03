Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Promise Is Still Ours | A Fourth of July Message — July 3, 2026
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The Promise Is Still Ours | A Fourth of July Message — July 3, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger
Jul 03, 2026

Adam Kinzinger spends a few minutes on the Fourth of July, 250 years after the Declaration was signed, and why he still thinks the promise is worth keeping. The regular show is back Monday. Happy Fourth.

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