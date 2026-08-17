Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
A Fraud Unit Doing Fraud | Trump's Fraud Squad Caught Faking Its Own Numbers — August 17, 2026
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A Fraud Unit Doing Fraud | Trump's Fraud Squad Caught Faking Its Own Numbers — August 17, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump's fraud enforcement operation is falling apart. DOJ officials are accusing each other of faking prosecution numbers, and court records show the unit took credit for cases charged before it even existed. Adam breaks it all down, plus a Trump-appointed regulator approving a bank charter for the Trump family's crypto company World Liberty Financial, the mystery of White House aide Natalie Harp, Trump canceling military drills with South Korea to please Kim Jong Un, and the Navy finally sending relief to the USS Abraham Lincoln.

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