Walking Away | Farmers and Superfans Abandon Trump Before the Midterms — September 28, 2026

Farmers, truckers, and Trump's own rally superfans are turning on him. Soybean prices collapsed after China stopped buying, diesel hit a record six and a half dollars a gallon in the middle of harvest, and farm bankruptcies tripled in Iowa. One superfan who followed Trump in an RV for years now calls him a fraud. Adam Kinzinger explains what the MAGA defection means for the midterms. Plus: taxpayers pay over a million dollars for a Trump campaign ad, Trump's illegal offer to sell weapons to China, Trump turns down an Iran peace deal as 37 more wounded troops go unannounced, and Vance's fraud task force caught padding its numbers.
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