Pulling the Plug | Republicans Sink Trump's ICE Pick — September 18, 2026

The White House pulls its nominee to run ICE after Republican opposition in the Senate. Rand Paul wanted DHS files on the two American citizens killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, and the administration chose to lose its nominee instead of handing them over. As a result, ICE stays in the hands of an unconfirmed acting director. Plus: RFK Jr. speaks at an anti-vax conference as the Pennsylvania measles outbreak kills a fourth unvaccinated victim, DOT lobbyists pour money into Sean Duffy's son-in-law's congressional campaign, Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna hit 218 signatures to force a House vote on a second Epstein files bill, and Attorney General Todd Blanche breaks decades of norms to campaign for Republican candidates.
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