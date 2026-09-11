Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
He Quit | The Man Running Trump's Revenge Probe Walks Away — September 11, 2026
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He Quit | The Man Running Trump's Revenge Probe Walks Away — September 11, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

 Joe diGenova has resigned from the Justice Department's grand conspiracy investigation into Trump's enemies, saying on his way out that indictments without evidence are an ethical problem. Today's show breaks down why Trump's revenge probe keeps losing its own prosecutors. Plus, Republican election officials ask the Supreme Court to keep Trump's mail ballot order blocked, the FCC pressures Jimmy Kimmel into pulling his James Talarico interview off ABC, Democrats run competitive races in deep-red states like Kansas, and JD Vance distances himself from the Iran war.

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