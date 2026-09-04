A True Warrior | Trump Salutes the Fox Anchor Fired for Serving Him — September 4, 2026

Fox News fired Maria Bartiromo after she leaked internal Fox guidance about Trump's 2020 election claims straight to the White House. Adam Kinzinger breaks down how she finally lost her job, and why Trump calling her "a true warrior" says it all. Plus: the DOJ fires the prosecutor who wanted to hold an ICE agent accountable for shooting a man in Minneapolis, the Missouri Supreme Court throws out Trump's gerrymander, construction begins on a 250-foot triumphal arch nobody approved, and House Republicans cancel the rest of September.
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