The Pentagon Revolts | Army Secretary Resigns as Military Chiefs Warn Hegseth on Iran — September 1, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down the revolt inside the Pentagon. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigned after telling President Trump how many generals Pete Hegseth has fired, and military chiefs are warning that the Iran war is unsustainable. The Army now has no Senate-confirmed civilian leader or top general. Plus, a USPS whistleblower says Trump's mail ballot system was built to fail ahead of the midterms, mass deportations are shrinking the American workforce, Republicans beg Trump to spend his $400 million super PAC war chest, and a GOP House candidate gets banned from Kalshi for betting on her own election.
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