Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Case That Wasn't | Rand Paul's Fauci Prosecution Stalls at the DOJ — August 28, 2026
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The Case That Wasn't | Rand Paul's Fauci Prosecution Stalls at the DOJ — August 28, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger breaks down why the case against Anthony Fauci is falling apart. Rand Paul's committee held Fauci in contempt of Congress, but Trump officials at the Justice Department doubt the referral would survive in court, and nobody wants to prosecute. Plus: Trump signs an executive order renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America," the Iran war hits six months with 18 Americans dead and no end in sight, corporate donors who bankrolled Trump start writing checks to Democrats before the midterms, and fired Stars and Stripes journalists sue Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon.

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