Who Gets a Ballot? | Supreme Court Lets Trump's Mail Voting Order Take Effect — August 25, 2026

The Supreme Court just cleared the way for Trump's executive order restricting mail voting, lifting a freeze that covered 23 states, while the Postal Service says ballots should be handled like replica explosives. Adam breaks down what the order does, what the dissent warned, and what it means for the 2026 midterms. Plus: the US-Canada trade war and Trump's plan to rename Lake Ontario, America's refusal to sign a UN statement on Ukraine as CIA Director John Ratcliffe makes a secret trip to Moscow, the largest visa revocation in American history paired with a $100,000 H-1B fee, and a federal judge rejecting Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal while the DOJ fights to keep Epstein files redacted.
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