The Meltdown | One Question About Trump's Aide Sends the White House Into a Rage — August 18, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down Trump's Oval Office meltdown at CNN reporter Kristen Holmes after a question about aide Natalie Harp, the story Jon Ossoff put on the map, and the official White House statement attacking her children. Plus: Attorney General Todd Blanche creates a new path for convicted felons to get their guns back, Trump votes by mail in Florida after years of calling it fraud, Pete Hegseth and the Cabinet campaign in Iowa as Trump's approval hits 33 percent, and Russia moves warships into the Baltic while arming Iran.
Subscribe at AdamKinzinger.com