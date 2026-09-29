Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
A Scam From the Beginning | Trump's Grand Conspiracy Probe Loses Top Prosecutor — September 29, 2026
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A Scam From the Beginning | Trump's Grand Conspiracy Probe Loses Top Prosecutor — September 29, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Trump's grand conspiracy investigation loses a second prosecutor in a month. Kurt Olsen, the election denier sanctioned in Arizona for false statements in Kari Lake's case, walks away from the DOJ probe into Obama officials. Fourteen months, three lead prosecutors, zero indictments. Adam Kinzinger explains why this was never a real investigation. Also on the show, FBI deputy director Andrew Bailey resigns after clashing with Kash Patel as a massive FBI data breach exposes employee records, Trump falls asleep in the Oval Office during his Iowa steel mill announcement, Trump's AI "Golden Age" event and the America.gov chatbot, and a federal judge blocks DHS from tying counterterrorism grants to election demands.

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