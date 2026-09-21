Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Fine Print | Trump's Drug Pricing Deals Exposed — September 21, 2026
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The Fine Print | Trump's Drug Pricing Deals Exposed — September 21, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Trump's secret drug pricing contracts are finally public, and they show the deals protected the pharmaceutical companies instead of lowering drug prices. Tariff exemptions, confidentiality clauses, and bestsellers carved out of the discounts entirely. RFK Jr. signed the deals, and now his Make America Healthy Again movement is holding a summit funded by corporate money. Plus: Republicans in Congress turn on Pete Hegseth, Trump's Greenland deal with Denmark changes almost nothing, Trump privately admits the midterms look bad for Republicans, and he blames Ukraine for record diesel prices.

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