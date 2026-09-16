The Revolt Begins | Republicans Start Breaking With Trump Over the Iran War — September 16, 2026

The Pentagon's inspector general and the Congressional Budget Office just revealed the true cost of the Iran war: dozens of aircraft destroyed, bases hammered by missile strikes, and $38 billion spent. Now Republicans are breaking ranks. Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and seven Republicans voted with Democrats to end the war. Adam also covers a new report on DOGE paying 150,000 federal workers to stay home, Trump shutting down the Kennedy Center, Kash Patel's brutal Senate hearing, and Trump's Truth Social attack on his own Supreme Court justices.
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