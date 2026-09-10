Rigging the Census | How Trump's New Plan Redraws Political Power — September 10, 2026

The Trump administration wants to change who counts in the 2030 census. A new Commerce Department proposal would exclude millions of immigrants, including people here legally, and drop the race and ethnicity questions asked since 1790. The census decides House seats, electoral votes, and federal funding, and the Fourteenth Amendment says to count every person. Plus: Trump promises a $5,000 "Trump Dividend" if Republicans win the midterms, a mystery super PAC linked to MAGA Inc. spends $47 million without disclosing donors, Elon Musk's Vote Safe website harvests voter data, and the DOJ blocks European investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.
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