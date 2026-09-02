Nobody's Buying It | Trump's Numbers Collapse and the GOP Blames Biden Again — September 2, 2026

Trump's approval rating just hit 33 percent, a record low for his second term and his worst numbers since January 6th. Republican approval is down 14 points, 71 percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, and Democrats now lead on the economy for the first time in a decade. Adam breaks down the polls Trump calls "Demoralization Operations." Plus: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon purge and the Army leaders sounding the alarm, the USS Abraham Lincoln docking in Thailand after a record 286 days at sea, European allies refusing to pose with Russia's finance minister at Trump's G20 summit, and the Tarrant County, Texas voters fighting the closure of 92 polling places ahead of the midterms.
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