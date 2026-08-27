The Panic Begins | Republicans Race to Fix an Economy Trump Says Is Fine — August 27, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down the White House's quiet admission that the affordability crisis is real. After a year of Trump calling high grocery prices a Democrat scam, a JD Vance fundraising text told donors the truth, internal polling shows the issue could sink Republicans in the midterms, and Congress is now scrambling for a last-minute stimulus. Plus: ICE arrests surge for people with no criminal record, the CIA Director's secret Moscow trip to warn Putin against attacking NATO, a Trump-appointed judge refuses to erase Steve Bannon's contempt conviction, and a Florida grand jury traces ten million dollars in Medicaid money to DeSantis political causes.
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