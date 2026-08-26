Not So Fast | Judges Throw Out the GOP's Plan to Flood the Airwaves — August 26, 2026

A federal appeals court just blocked the Republican plan to buy midterm TV ads at the discounted candidate rate, throwing out Trump's FCC guidance days before the 60-day election window opens. Adam breaks down what the ruling means for the midterms. Also on today's show: a Trump-endorsed Kentucky candidate scrubs Trump from his website after a bad poll, MAGA influencer DataRepublican is exposed as a paid Pentagon employee, DHS withholds police and counterterrorism grants to force Trump's election rules, and new reporting ties the firing of Army Chief of Staff Randy George to the Kid Rock helicopter flyover.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com