Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Base Is Breaking | Republican Voters Hand Trump's Candidates a Brutal Night — August 19, 2026
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The Base Is Breaking | Republican Voters Hand Trump's Candidates a Brutal Night — August 19, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

Trump's handpicked candidates lost across the board last night. Catalina Lauf and Cory Mills went down in Florida, his pick for Wyoming governor lost her primary, and a Democrat flipped a Pennsylvania seat Trump carried by 18 points. Adam covers what it means for November, plus Darline Graham's Senate debate disaster, the court ruling unsealing Ghislaine Maxwell's Epstein files, the fake polling firm that fooled campaigns and newsrooms, and the $40 trillion national debt.

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