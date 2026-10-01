Rescue Mission | Trump Spends Final Month Defending Red States As Approval Hits 30 Percent — October 1, 2026

Trump is spending the final month before the midterms campaigning in Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Alabama, some of the reddest states in the country, while a new AP poll puts his approval at 30 percent and his economic approval at a record low 26 percent. Two thirds of Americans say Trump's policies are driving higher prices. Adam Kinzinger explains why the 2026 midterms have turned into a rescue mission. Adam also gets into Trump's plan to let AI companies regulate themselves, the $500 HealthCare.gov checks that come with a letter from Trump, Elon Musk and Newt Gingrich leading the Pentagon's Project Meridian weapons study, and the U.S. withdrawal from the GRECO anti-corruption panel.
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