Caught in the Act | The Susan Collins Bribery Scheme and the Case Trump Killed — September 22, 2026

Trump killed the FBI's bribery investigation into Congress. ProPublica reports the case ran through Susan Collins' office, built on a defense contractor who funneled $150,000 to her Super PAC through a shell company and then gave the FBI a road map naming more than a dozen members of Congress. Trump fired the agents working the case, including one targeted for investigating his 2020 election scheme. Also on today's show, the White House press pool walks out over Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, his Arlington arch is redesignated a military installation with a sniper nest, Republicans demand a diesel export ban to cover for the Iran war, and housing chief Bill Pulte pulled mortgage records on Attorney General Todd Blanche.
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