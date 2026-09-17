Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Begging for Mercy | Vance's Desperate Closing Message for the Midterms — September 17, 2026
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Begging for Mercy | Vance's Desperate Closing Message for the Midterms — September 17, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

JD Vance gives the Republican closing message for the 2026 midterms, and it amounts to begging voters for another chance. Adam breaks down why the White House can't ask for forgiveness while insisting nothing is wrong. Plus, Republican candidates like Maria Salazar run away from Trump, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates over Trump's objections, House Republicans fight behind closed doors over the gas tax, and Mike Johnson sends the House home to dodge a vote on impeaching Pete Hegseth.

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