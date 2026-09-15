Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Final Blow | The Supreme Court Ends the War on Mail-In Ballots — September 15, 2026
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The Final Blow | The Supreme Court Ends the War on Mail-In Ballots — September 15, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

The Supreme Court rejects the Trump administration's attempt to rewrite mail-in voting rules weeks before the midterms, and a whistleblower report reveals a new scheme: federal immigration officers pulled off their jobs to hunt for noncitizens on state voter rolls. Plus, Trump calls AI safety warnings a hoax as industry leaders beg for regulation, Iran-backed Houthis seize a second oil chokepoint at Bab-el-Mandeb, oil hits 109 dollars a barrel with diesel above 6 dollars a gallon, and a federal judge rules Trump's FEMA cuts illegal heading into peak hurricane season.

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