The Shadow Secretary | The Unconfirmed Aide Who Ran DHS and Shopped It to Foreign Governments — September 8, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reports that Corey Lewandowski secretly ran Trump's Department of Homeland Security as an unpaid, unconfirmed adviser, controlling billions in DHS contracts, then offered his services to Qatar and the UAE on the side. Adam breaks down the shadow secretary scandal and the criminal referral now on the table. Plus: the White House marks Labor Day with AI videos that contain no workers, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff meet Putin in Moscow with nothing to show for it, the GOP's redistricting scheme starts backfiring in Texas and beyond, and Gallup gives Democrats their biggest party ID lead since 2008.
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