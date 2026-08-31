They've Had Enough | Trump's Own Voters Revolt in Farm Country — August 31, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down why Trump is losing farm country. Cattle ranchers and farmers are furious over tariff-free beef imports, soaring fuel and fertilizer costs, and the trade war with Canada, and Republicans like Senator Kevin Cramer now fear a 2006-style midterm wipeout. Plus: fired three-star admiral Nancy Lacore runs as a Democrat in South Carolina, DHS gets caught using a 1930 customs law to spy on journalists, Trump threatens NBC's Kristen Welker with the FCC, secret State Department deals cut global health funding by 59 percent, and the Pentagon takes a 35 percent stake in a Venezuelan oil venture.
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