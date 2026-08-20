Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Who's Watching Your Food? | Trump Hollows Out the FDA as Recalls Hit the Highest Risk Level — August 20, 2026
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Who's Watching Your Food? | Trump Hollows Out the FDA as Recalls Hit the Highest Risk Level — August 20, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

A record food outbreak has sickened more than 11,000 Americans, the FDA just upgraded a frozen blueberry recall to Class One over E. coli, and Trump's answer is to nominate Heidi Overton, a White House loyalist with no management experience, to run an FDA that's lost a fifth of its staff. Adam also covers the Moderna-Merck mRNA cancer vaccine breakthrough that RFK Jr.'s research cuts put at risk, the Army killing its Ukraine-inspired drone battalion, the NYT report on Jennifer Hegseth's role inside the Pentagon, and Trump admitting he's rooting for bad economic news.

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