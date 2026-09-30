Caught on Tape | Ken Paxton Privately Admits Trump Is Sinking His Campaign — September 30, 2026

Ken Paxton was secretly recorded at a private Washington fundraiser admitting Trump's Republican convention in Dallas dropped his poll numbers and hurt the whole GOP ticket. The tape went to the New York Times, Paxton's campaign is calling it manipulated, and James Talarico leads every independent poll in the Texas Senate race while Paxton dodges a Fox News debate.

Plus, Republicans hype a migrant caravan a thousand miles from the border just ahead of the midterms, a new poll shows Hispanic voters swinging hard toward Democrats and flipping Republican-drawn districts in Texas and Florida, Speaker Mike Johnson calls Democratic investigations of Trump a nightmare and promises more of the same if the GOP keeps the House, and the White House censors its America.gov chatbot after it contradicted Trump on the 2020 election, tariffs, and the Big Beautiful Bill.

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