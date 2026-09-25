Follow the Money | Government Watchdog Finds ICE Wasted Millions on Detention Nobody Used — September 25, 2026

A government watchdog says ICE wasted tens of millions on detention space it never used, including tents and empty warehouses, after Congress gave the agency 45 billion dollars. Meanwhile new reporting shows ICE arrests are surging, spread out across the country and away from the cameras after the January backlash. Plus, Trump hosts Xi Jinping at the White House, the West Wing lets GOP candidates distance themselves from Trump ahead of the midterms, Senate Republicans block a resolution to end the Iran war, and a taxpayer-funded ad praising Trump airs on Fox News.
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