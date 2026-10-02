"We'll See" | Trump Won't Rule Out Troops at the Polls — October 2, 2026

Trump told TIME he won't rule out invoking the Insurrection Act or declaring a state of emergency around the 2026 midterms. Adam Kinzinger breaks down what the Insurrection Act actually is, why federal law bans troops at polling places, and why a losing president five weeks out is talking about the military at all. Also today: the Justice Department reopens Watergate to review Richard Nixon's prosecutors, Trump says he regrets picking Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, FHFA Director Bill Pulte slashes the inspector general investigating him, and Congress leaves town with no affordability bill while Democrats gain ground on voter registration in swing states.
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