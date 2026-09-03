Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Exodus Begins | Republicans Flee Trump's Midterm Convention — September 3, 2026
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The Exodus Begins | Republicans Flee Trump's Midterm Convention — September 3, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Republicans are skipping Trump's first-ever midterm convention in Dallas. Politico surveyed more than 70 GOP candidates and most are staying away or won't answer, with swing-district Republicans leading the exodus sixty days before the 2026 midterms. Adam Kinzinger breaks down what it means for the election, plus DHS agents hunting voter fraud that doesn't exist, a whistleblower's report on ICE hiring failures, the federal judge who blocked Trump's birthright citizenship order, and the White House building an executive privilege strategy for a Democratic House.

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