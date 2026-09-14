Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Brought to You by Russia | Putin's Inner Circle Paid for Don Jr.'s Wedding — September 14, 2026
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Brought to You by Russia | Putin's Inner Circle Paid for Don Jr.'s Wedding — September 14, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

A ProPublica investigation reveals Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas wedding was bankrolled by Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch in Vladimir Putin's inner circle who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the private island and fireworks. Adam reports from his trip to Ukraine, where a Russian drone hit a passenger train on the route he'd just avoided. Plus, 60 Minutes catches Trump allies selling presidential pardons for $300,000, peace envoy Steve Witkoff reports $250 million in income while working in government, and Democrats map out their investigations ahead of the November midterms.

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