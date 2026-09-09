The 9/11 Lie | Trump Turns the 9/11 Anniversary Into a Story About Himself — September 9, 2026

Trump told a fake story about firefighters carrying him to safety at Ground Zero on 9/11, days before the 25th anniversary. There's no record he was there until September 13th, and on the day of the attacks he called a news station to brag that his building was now the tallest in downtown Manhattan. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the lie, plus the GOP convention Republicans are skipping, Canada's retaliatory tariffs and Trump's new import bans, a federal appeals court ruling that the IRS broke the law sharing tax returns with ICE, and the secret DHS predictive policing unit using Americans' financial records to trigger traffic stops.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com