This Isn't What They Signed Up For | The Crisis Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln — August 14, 2026

The court tossed Trump's billion-dollar case against Harvard, and Adam explains why the antisemitism claim was a mask for a retaliation campaign. Also today: the Kennedy Center board voting to close the building and rename it for Trump while a judge has already ruled that unlawful, the USS Abraham Lincoln crisis with 250 days at sea and Pete Hegseth dismissing the families' warnings, DHS surveilling labor unions and climate groups and even a bike repair collective in Minnesota, and New York handing out thousands of free Broadway tickets to high school students.
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