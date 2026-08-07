Busted Ballroom | A Court Halts Trump's White House Ballroom

A federal appeals court just ordered Donald Trump to stop building his $400 million White House ballroom, the one he tore down the East Wing to make room for, ruling that he needs congressional approval and can't use what the court called executive self-help. Adam breaks down that ruling and what it means for the fight over Trump's overreach, plus Democrat James Talarico surging ahead of Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, a brutal week for the GOP as Trump loses two House primaries and scandals pile up, a new U.S. intelligence warning that Russia could attack a NATO country this fall, and Bill Cassidy casting the deciding vote to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General.
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