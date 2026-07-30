Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Major Setback | GOP Holdouts Pull the Vote on Trump's Attorney General — July 30, 2026
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Major Setback | GOP Holdouts Pull the Vote on Trump's Attorney General — July 30, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Todd Blanche's confirmation vote for Attorney General was pulled after Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis demanded written assurances about the Trump-IRS settlement that shields the President's family from tax audits. Plus: Senate Republicans turn the Fauci COVID hearing into a spectacle, Alex Jones demands Trump's impeachment over the Iran war, Elon Musk brings back America PAC to spend big on the midterms, and the Secret Service admits it tracked James Comey over a seashell photo.

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